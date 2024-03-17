BRS Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender Join Congress
Hyderabad: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy on Sunday quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the ruling Congress.
He cited evolving political circumstances behind his resignation from the party.
Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deedas Munshi.
"I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," Ranjith Reddy said in his X post.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
