Ponnam Oversees Arrangements For Bonalu 2025

Hyderabad: Transport Minister and Hyderabad District In-Charge Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the Ujjain Mahankali Bonala festival set for July 13, will be organized on an unprecedented scale, aiming to create a historic event in Secunderabad.

Following a visit to the Ujjain Mahankali temple, the minister reviewed preparations with officials from various departments. He emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination and public cooperation to ensure the festival’s success, urging organizers to keep the event apolitical.

Reflecting on last year’s smoothly executed celebrations, Prabhakar directed officials to provide comprehensive facilities for the lakhs of devotees expected to attend, with special attention to women carrying bonams. Key attendees included District Collector Harichandana, MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and officials from the Endowment, GHMC, Electricity, Fire, and Water Board departments.



