Bengaluru: After a lookout notice has been issued by sleuths of Special Investigation Team under Criminal Investigation Department investigating alleged sexual exploitation of women by Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, sleuths told the Chief Minister on Saturday stated that there is a possibility of Central Bureau of Investigation serving a ‘blue corner’ notice against the absconding Hassan Lok Sabha member accused in the sexual exploitation of women.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda fled to Germany after video clips of his involvement in alleged sexual exploitation of women were circulated in public, it is said.



The sleuths told the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that once a blue corner notice is issued against the accused MP, the investigation in the case will go expeditiously.



Siddaramaiah was informed by the police officials that Prajwal is ‘missing’ and an intensive search is on by the sleuths to nab him and the Chief Minister gave directions to the sleuths not to be negligent or cause delay in initiating steps to arrest Prajwal. Sleuths have expressed confidence that they will arrest missing Prajwal and bring him to the State as soon as they get any tip-off from the airports.



Siddaramaiah wanted sleuths to initiate decisive and stern action in the case and asked the sleuths to arrest ‘missing’ Prajwal.



Meanwhile, former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi in a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend all possible support top the victims and stated that he has appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport which he has used to flee the country.



The letter from Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Union Government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘willfully’ allowed Prajwal to flee the country to derail any meaningful investigation.



Criticising Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged “In my two decades in public life, I have never come across a senior public representative who has constantly chosen silence in the face of untold violence against women. From our wrestlers in Haryana to our sisters in Manipur, Indian women are bearing the brunt of the Prime Minister’s tacit support for such criminals.”

