: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of promoting hatred in the country.

Resuming his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ after a break for two days in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Gandhi said that “BJP and RSS are sowing seeds of hatred and disharmony, whereas we (Congress) have opened the shop of love”.

The Congress leader said that Mr. Modi and BJP always resorted to the tactics of diverting people’s attention from real issues by talking about Pakistan or undertaking ‘disruptive economic measures’ such as demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He also attacked the media for not highlighting issues of poverty and price rise and focusing on the weddings in the families of the rich and celebrities.

That’s why, he started the Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra to bring into focus the real issues facing the people and the country, he said.

The Congress leader reiterated his party’s commitment to the caste-based census in the country, saying that “I will make it happen”.

Mr Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is opposed to the caste census.

He said that the caste census would alone bring social justice to the country and added that the caste census would prove to be another revolutionary move in the line of green and white revolutions and bank nationalisation, undertaken in the country earlier.

Mr. Gandhi said that the poor, dalits, and tribals must know about their share in the resources of the country.

He said that dalits and tribals have poor representation in the corporation sector, judiciary, and bureaucracy, whereas together these categories of people constitute 73 percent of the population in the country.

He also launched a scathing attack on Mr Modi for not visiting the violence-torn Manipur even once even though thousands of houses were burnt and hundreds of people killed in the violence in the restive state.

He accused BJP of creating disharmony between the communities of Meitei and Kuki in Manipur, leading to the ethnic conflict.