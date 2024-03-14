BENGALURU: The entry of scion of Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee to contest Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls would be beneficial for the party nominees in about 7 seats, observed former Chief Minister B.S, Yediyurappa.

The candidature of Yaduveer was announced by BJP Central leaders in New Delhi and he replaced incumbent MP Pratap Simha who represented the Mysuru-Kodagu seat twice winning 2014 and 2019 elections.

After meeting Yaduveer at his Dollars Colony residence in Bengaluru city on Thursday, Yediyurappa said the contest of Yaduveer from Mysuru-Kodagu will have its impact in surrounding seats and also the party will gain strength from the campaigning of Yaduveer.

The contest of Yaduveer from Mysuru-Kodagu would help BJP in achieving its target of 25 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, said Yediyurappa while stating that all leaders who missed out on re-nomination in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls have been convinced by the party leaders and have assured their support for the party nominees in the polls.

On making his electoral debut in the ensuing polls, Yaduveer said “I am in public life after being made the scion of Mysore Royal family 9 years back and I have been welcomed into the BJP. I’m indebted to the party leaders.”

To a query, Yaduveer stated that he has been thinking of entering electoral politics since a year ago. In reply to another question, he said, he entered politics to initiate development works and stated that he has faith in BJP and considering the good works of the BJP in the country that he decided to join BJP.

Reacting to the contest of Yaduveer from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Congress leader and Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy observed that Yaduveer has been made the nominee since BJP is facing dearth of leaders to fight the Lok Sabha election from Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary seat.

Continuing on the contest of Yaduveer, Reddy stated BJP boasts itself of being a cadre based party and now it has fielded a candidate (Yaduveer) who is not even secured primary membership of the party.

According to Reddy, there were many leaders in BJP such as former minister S.A. Ramadas among others who have strived to build the party in Mysuru for about 30 years and anyone could have been picked to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu seat in the ensuing polls.