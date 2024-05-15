Bolangir (Odisha): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that the saffron party had a “mischievous intention” to crush the Constitution of India to establish its mission of establishing one-party rule.

He called upon the people to vote for the Congress and its allies to save the Constitution.

“The Congress is the only party has been telling the countrymen that if the BJP wins the general elections this time, it will destroy the Constitution. This Constitution has given the dalits, the tribals, the poor, the women, farmers and all sections of their rights and entitlements. However, they (BJP leaders) are trying to end the ruling of Constitution. Let me clarify that they would not succeed in their attempt,” Rahul declared here at poll rally.

This is the second public meeting of Rahul Gandhi in Odisha. Earlier, he had addressed a poll rally at Salipur on April 18 where he had called upon people of Odisha to elect the Congress power in state.

The public meeting, christened at ‘Jan Ashirwad Sabha,’ was attended by senior Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak, senior leaders like Narasingha Mishra, Santosh sta Saluja, party’s state-in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar and others.

Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in his address. However, he refrained from making any attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Accusing the BJP a party of rich men, Rahul said the BJP waived off loans of 22 industrialists to the tune of Rs 1600 lakh crore.

“The present Union government is not working for the people but only for a handful of influential people,” he alleged.

According to Rahul Gandhi, “The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) government will be formed on June 4 and a list of poor people, including backward classes, minority, labourers and others will be prepared. The list of the people will of those whom the Modi government made poor. Each poor woman from these families will get Rs 1 lakh annually. They will get first installment of Rs 8,500 in July and similar amount in subsequent months. Now this is called Vikas as Congress will make scores of women lakpatis.”

The Congress leader assured that farmers will get minimum support price (MSP) of their produces and all farm loads will be waived off after it came to power at the Centre.

“The Congress will waive off loans of the farmers and provide guaranteed MSP for paddy and other crops. Farmers will no longer have to wait for months to get crop insurance as they will get it within 30 days. In Odisha, a lot of families are engaged in MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guaranteed Act) and Anganwadi. Centre is providing Rs 250 under MNREGA but once the INDIA alliance comes to power, they will get Rs 400,” promised Gandhi.