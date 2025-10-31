BJP Fails to Stop Azhar’s Cabinet Entry

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the BRS and the BJP of jointly conspiring to block former Indian cricket captain and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet. He said Azharuddin was a celebrated sportsman who brought immense pride to India and earned global recognition for his achievements.

“Despite his contribution to the nation and his stature as a sportsperson, the BJP is obstructing his entry into the Cabinet purely out of communal prejudice,” Bhatti charged at a press conference.

In a separate press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Lok Sabha MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and MLC Addanki Dayakar alleged that the two parties were colluding to prevent Revanth Reddy from including Azharuddin in his Cabinet expansion.

Chamala said the Congress has always worked to uphold secular values since the Independence movement, while the BJP was dividing communities for political gain.

Bhatti recalled that BRS leader K. Kavitha herself had earlier revealed the secret nexus between the BJP and the BRS. “It was with the BRS’s covert backing that the BJP managed to win eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the last elections. The two parties are now using the same understanding to target Azharuddin,” he alleged.

Bhatti said the BJP, knowing it had no chance in the Jubilee Hills by-poll, deliberately announced a weak candidate at the last minute only to benefit the BRS. “Minorities in Jubilee Hills will never vote for the BJP, and this frustration is driving them to sabotage Azharuddin’s induction,” he claimed.

He alleged that the BJP was pressuring authorities and trying to influence the Governor to halt the swearing-in. “But I believe the Governor is a dignified person who will not succumb to such political pressure,” Bhatti said.

He added that the BJP had even complained to the Election Commission, though it had itself inducted by-election candidate Surendra Pal Singh into the Rajasthan Cabinet just 20 days before a by-poll in the Sri Karanpur constituency, exposing its double standards.

Bhatti clarified that the Jubilee Hills bypoll code applies only to that Assembly constituency, while Azharuddin is an MLC and the swearing-in is being held outside the constituency. “No matter how many conspiracies are plotted, the Congress will stand firm in its commitment to inclusiveness and fair representation to every section,” he said.

Chamala said the BJP and the BRS could not tolerate a popular minority leader like Azharuddin being elevated to the Cabinet. He claimed that the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and was even exerting pressure on the Governor to stall the Cabinet expansion.

“The minorities, especially those in Jubilee Hills, should recognise this conspiracy,” he said, adding that Azharuddin had brought immense pride to Hyderabad and the nation through his cricketing achievements.

MLC Addanki Dayakar said the BJP was acting with bias against minorities and reminded that the party itself had inducted its Rajasthan bypoll candidate Surender Pal Singh as a minister just 20 days before the election. He said the BJP’s double standards were evident as it opposed Azharuddin’s inclusion despite having followed similar practices elsewhere.