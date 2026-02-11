Bird Flu Contained To Three Farms in Sodam, Says Annamayya Collector

Tirupati: The Annamayya district administration on Wednesday clarified that bird flu cases have been confined to three poultry farms in Sodam mandal and that no infections have been reported from the remaining 24 mandals.

District collector Nishanth Kumar said infected birds at farms in Puttavaripalle, Ammagari Palle and Kambham Vari Palle were culled and buried in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). “There is no need for panic. The situation is under control,” he stated.

He said coordinated action by the police, revenue, panchayat raj, and medical and health departments ensured that poultry from Sodam mandal was not transported elsewhere. Surveillance has been intensified and preventive measures strengthened to contain the outbreak. The government will provide compensation to affected farmers as per norms, he added.

District animal husbandry officer Guna Sekhar said laboratory tests confirmed the infection in poultry belonging to three farmers. The birds were buried with bleaching powder and lime as per protocol, and staff involved in disposal have been placed under precautionary quarantine.

He said the risk of transmission to humans is negligible and that properly cooked chicken and eggs heated above 100°C are safe for consumption. Apart from the three farms in Sodam mandal, no other cases have been detected in the district, he added.