Bio-diesel Tank Explodes in Rentachintala; One Charred to Death, Another Injured

A major fire accident occurred in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district on Sunday. A bio-diesel bunk at Paluvayi Junction witnessed a sudden tank explosion, triggering massive flames.



In the incident, one person was charred to death on the spot, while another suffered severe burn injuries. The injured victim was shifted to the Macherla Government Hospital in an ambulance for treatment.



Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and are making efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

