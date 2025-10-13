Bihar Polls: Notification For Second Phase Of Bihar Assembly Polls Issued

New Delhi: The gazette notification for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls was issued on Monday. The second phase of voting for 122 assembly seats will take place on November 11. The nomination for this round begins following the notification and the last date of nomination is October 20. The notifications for bypolls in eight assembly seats were also issued on Monday. Polling for these seats will also take place on November 11.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the District Election Officers (DEOs) of all the 18 districts of Bihar going to elections in Phase-I have completed the first randomisation of EVM-VVPATs, which have passed the First Level Checking (FLC) on October 11, 2025.

The first randomization was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of national and state recognised political parties. After the first randomisation, a total of 54,311 Ballot Units (BUs), 54,311 Control Units (CUs) and 58,123 VVPATs were randomly allotted to the 121 assembly constituencies having 45, 336 polling stations.

Constituency wise lists of randomised EVMs and VVPATs were also shared with the representatives of all political parties at their respective district headquarters. These EVMs and VVPATs will be stored in respective assembly strong rooms in the presence of the representatives of parties. After finalization of the list of contesting candidates, the list of first randomized EVMs and VVPATs will be shared with all the contesting candidates also, the ECI said.