Bihar Election: 67.14% Voter Turnout Till 5pm, EVMs Sealed After Voting Completes
3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today
Although Kumar, a member of the legislative council, is not contesting himself, the BJP-led NDA is banking on his “good governance” record to counter anti-incumbency. The second phase, which has eight ministers from his cabinet in the fray, holds high stakes for both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which hopes to capitalise on discontent and the large Muslim population in several constituencies.
For the Congress, the phase is equally crucial. Of its 19 seats won in 2020, 12 are going to polls today, including those represented by state party chief Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).
Kishanganj recorded the highest turnout so far at 63.12 per cent, followed by Gaya (61.40) and Jamui (60.85). Madhubani reported the lowest at 52.23 per cent, followed by Nawada (52.89) and Bhagalpur (54.05).
In the first phase on November 6, a record 65.09 per cent turnout was registered across 121 constituencies, which both the NDA and INDIA bloc claimed as favourable to them. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, contesting as a new player, attributed the high turnout to voters seeking “an alternative” to the traditional alliances.
Polling began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 5 pm across districts such as East and West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj — many of which fall in the sensitive Seemanchal region bordering Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens, especially first-time voters, to come out in large numbers and set a new record. “I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically,” Modi said on X. Kumar added that voting is both a “right and responsibility.”
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said people were endorsing the NDA’s “double-engine government” and its ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision through their votes.
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2025 7:47 PM IST
EVMs, VVPAT Machines Sealed
After the conclusion of the second and final phase of voting, EVMs and VVPAT machines were sealed in various constituencies. They would be safely stored in the strong rooms and opened on November 14, when the results are expected to be announced.
- 11 Nov 2025 7:42 PM IST
Women Actively Participated in Phase-2 of Bihar Polls: ECI
The Election Commission of India reported that women actively participated in the second phase of voting in Bihar.
- 11 Nov 2025 7:33 PM IST
111-year-old Nasima Khatun casts vote in Bihar polls, says "fulfilled my duty"
A 111-year-old woman, Nasima Khatun, on Tuesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Chhatapur assembly constituency in Supaul district in the second phase of the Bihar polls, exhibiting her commitment to the democratic exercise."I have cast my vote and fulfilled my duty," Nasima Khatun, who was in a wheelchair, told ANI after casting her ballot. Officials said she is the oldest voter in the Sapaul district. Bihar recorded a big voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission. — ANI
- 11 Nov 2025 6:26 PM IST
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc recorded in second phase of Bihar elections
- 11 Nov 2025 4:13 PM IST
Bihar witnesses higher voting percentage, counting at November 14
Bihar recorded a turnout of 60.40 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 3 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 66.10 per cent, followed by 64.22 per cent in Purnia, 63.80 per cent in Katihar, 63.33 per cent in Jamui and 63.03 per cent in Banka.
Nawada recorded 53.17 per cent turnout till 3 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI. A turnout of 59.80 per cent was recorded in Araria, 58.26 per cent in Arwal, 60.59 per cent in Aurangabad, 58.37 per cent in Bhagalpur, 58.72 per cent in Jahanabad, 62.26 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 61.99 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 62.74 per cent in Gaya.
Purvi Champaran recorded a voter turnout of 61.92 per cent, 55.92 per cent in Rohtas, 61.85 per cent in Sheohar, 58.32 per cent in Sitamarhi and 62.06 per cent in Supaul, 55.33 per cent in Madhubani. Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 61.16 per cent, Sasaram 55.87 per cent, Mohania 63.70 per cent, Kutumba 59.52 per cent, Gaya Town 52.30 per cent, Chainpur 62.72 per cent, Dhamdaha 64.66 per cent, Harsiddhi 60,64 per cent and Jhanjharpur 51.89 per cent.
The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).
Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.
- 11 Nov 2025 3:51 PM IST
In Bihar assembly elections voters have voted with great enthusiasm and the higher turnout till 3 pm is 60.40 per cent.
Polling started since Tuesday morning across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar to decide the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates in the second and final phase of voting.
In the first phase, on November 6 it was record of 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors, across 121 constituencies had cast their votes.
- 11 Nov 2025 3:39 PM IST
Nitish turns up at JD(U) war room as Bihar votes in second phase
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday demonstrated that he was neither tired nor in a mood to retire as he turned up at the JD(U)'s war room in Patna to take stock of the final phase of the assembly polls that were underway.
The JD(U) president, who has been in the seat of power longer than any of his predecessors, reached the party office shortly after a meeting with Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', one of his most trusted aides.
The 75-year-old is understood to have been buoyed by reports that his party, which had suffered a setback in the 2020 assembly polls, was poised for a better-than-expected performance this time.
- 11 Nov 2025 2:10 PM IST
Vidya Sagar Keshri: Women voting in large numbers
Forbesganj MLA and BJP candidate Vidya Sagar Keshri said that women are voting in large numbers for a “fearless Bihar.”
- 11 Nov 2025 1:40 PM IST
Kishanganj district records highest polling percentage so far
According to the ECI, Kishanganj district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 51.86, followed by Gaya 50.95% and Jamui 50.91%. Madhubani district recorded the lowest turnout of 43.39% till 1 pm.
- 11 Nov 2025 1:37 PM IST
47.62% voter turnout till 1 pm
According to Election Commission, a voter turnout of 47.62% was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections.