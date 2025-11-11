Brisk polling continued on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, with 60.40 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercising their franchise till 3 pm in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections — seen as a virtual referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s two-decade rule.

Although Kumar, a member of the legislative council, is not contesting himself, the BJP-led NDA is banking on his “good governance” record to counter anti-incumbency. The second phase, which has eight ministers from his cabinet in the fray, holds high stakes for both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which hopes to capitalise on discontent and the large Muslim population in several constituencies.

For the Congress, the phase is equally crucial. Of its 19 seats won in 2020, 12 are going to polls today, including those represented by state party chief Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).

Kishanganj recorded the highest turnout so far at 63.12 per cent, followed by Gaya (61.40) and Jamui (60.85). Madhubani reported the lowest at 52.23 per cent, followed by Nawada (52.89) and Bhagalpur (54.05).

In the first phase on November 6, a record 65.09 per cent turnout was registered across 121 constituencies, which both the NDA and INDIA bloc claimed as favourable to them. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, contesting as a new player, attributed the high turnout to voters seeking “an alternative” to the traditional alliances.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 5 pm across districts such as East and West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj — many of which fall in the sensitive Seemanchal region bordering Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens, especially first-time voters, to come out in large numbers and set a new record. “I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically,” Modi said on X. Kumar added that voting is both a “right and responsibility.”

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said people were endorsing the NDA’s “double-engine government” and its ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision through their votes.