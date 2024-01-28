BK10: Congratulations Karthik Mahesh Trending

Kichcha Sudeep is busy hosting the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finals on the sets erected at the Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Bidadi. The live show is on and colors Kannada viewers will soon learn the name of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 winner.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep has already evicted two finalists from the house.

Vinay Gowda and Varthur Santosh are the two contestants who had managed to reach the finals but couldn't progress beyond that stage.

The two faced the axe leaving behind their housemates Sangeetha, Karthik Mahesh and Drone Prathap.

Now, according to latest reports, Karthik Mahesh has been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 10. Social media trends indicate that Karthik has won Bigg Boss 10 with a huge number of votes.

Congratulations Karthik Mahesh and Bigg Boss 10 title winner Karthik Mahesh are trending.

However, we have to wait and watch to know which finalist has actually clinched the title.