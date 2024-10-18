Bhool Bhulaiyaa Team spotted at DRS School in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Karthik Aaryan today visited DRS International School as part of the promotions for their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Special interactive sessions were organized with the film stars at the school campus. Mr A.K. Agarwal, Director - DRS International School & Edify World School along with the staff and students welcomed Kartik Aaryan (renowned for his role as Rooh Baba) to participate in the special meet and greet at the school.

The program commenced with a special plantation of trees by Kartik Aaryan and Mr. A.K. Agarwal along with other dignitaries. Mr. Sanjay Agarwal – Director and Mr. Garv Agarwal - Director welcomed the guests for a walkthrough at Atrium Art Gallery. While the guests were felicitated, the programme followed with the students performing a classical and Western dance to entertain the gathering at the event. The movie actors were energetic to dance with the students in a flash mob.





Speaking to the students on the occasion, Mr. A.K.Agarwal, Director – of DRS International School & Edify World School said, “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome Kartik Aaryan to our campus for his new movie promotions – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. We are extremely proud to have our students participate in the special plantation drives, cultural programmes and the flash mob. At DRS International School & Edify World School, we believe in offering a holistic and globally oriented education along with exposure to art that prioritizes critical thinking, creativity, and character development. Our state-of-the-art facilities in art and culture provide an enriching and nurturing learning environment for students.”

