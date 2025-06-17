Bhongir: Couple Ends Life After Parents Oppose Relationship

In a tragic incident, a couple in love ended their life after parents refused to get them married. The couple died by suicide falling under a moving train on the outskirts of Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district.

According to Railway GRP incharge Krishna Rao, twentyfive-year-old Vinay Kumar, belonging to Namiligonda in Stationghanpur district of Jangaon ditrict, fell in love with Sruthi, 23, belonging to the same village. They have been in love for the last few months. Sruthi completed her engineering and had been working as a software engineer, staying in her sister's house in Hyderabad.

Vinay Kumar completed his graduation and was working a private bank in Jangaon. They decided to marry and informed their parents about it, but they refused for the marriage. Moreover, Sruthi's parents started looking for a suitable boy to their daughter. Angered over the rejection by parents, Vinay and Sruthi met in Hyderabad and then reached Bhongir.

Then they ended their life by falling under the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train running on the Pagidipalli-Bhongir rail line, around 8 pm on Monday. On being informed by the locopilot, the Railway police began searching for the bodies and found them by 11 pm. Police also recovered Sruthi's handbag which contained her Aadhaar card and the identity card of the company in which she was working.

The bodies and cell phones were also smashed completely. However, the police did not find any suicide note at the place of crime.

Police informed the family members of the deceased and the mortal remains were shifted to the Bhongir Government Hospital. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. A case has been registered by the GRP.