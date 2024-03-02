In yet another case of NRI killing in the US, Kuchupudi and Bharatanatyam exponent Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in Missouri. Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed about Amarnath Ghosh’s death on Friday. Ghosh was shot multiple times during his evening walk.



Bhattacharjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the US to get the details of reasons behind the murder. Ghosh’s friends are not able to claim his body.

Amarnath lost his mother 3 years ago and his father at a very young age.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted on X: “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St. Louis Academy neighborhood, US on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, the mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well, the reason, the accused details everything are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing a Ph.D., was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in the US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you can. At least we should know the reason for his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."