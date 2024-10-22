Bengaluru rains: Flooded apartment sealed for week as precautionary measure

Bengaluru: The flooded Kendriya Vihar, an apartment in Yelahanka of Bengaluru city will be sealed for about a week by officials concerned of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as a precautionary measure anticipating continued rainfall for the next couple of days.

If local residents are to be believed, the apartment got flooded for the third time in a fortnight. Residents allege the apartment is on Yelahanka lake bed and excess water flowing from the lake enters the apartment. It is said excess water from Yelahanka lake flowed to Jakkur lake but buildings in the way came in the way of smooth water flow resulting in waterlogging when the region received copious rains.

The Kendriya Vihar apartment lived mainly by retired central government employees and there are about 2,300 residents in the apartment. Till 3 pm on Tuesday, rescue personnel from NDRF and SDRF shifted as many as 2,000 residents from the apartment. The evacuation was done through use of boats while some elderly persons were hand lifted by the rescue team to shift to a safer location.

Zonal Commissioner Kari Gowda told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday water level in the apartment varies from 3 ft to 4 ft and weather forecast predicts more rainfall in coming days. The apartment will be sealed for about a week. On the measures initiated to clear flooding of the region, Kari Gowda the storm water drainage in the vicinity has been narrow and steps will be initiated to get the drain widened.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Girinath inspected the flood affected region and asked officials concerned to arrange for food for the evacuated residents. Officials said BBMP arranged a community hall for the evacuated residents but they refused to shift to the community hall and instead have made their own arrangements.

An NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operation said the team received information that an apartment in Yelahanka had been flooded around 3 am on Tuesday and swung into action by 3.30 am. The residents trapped in the apartment were informed through public address to shift them to a safer location. The NDRF person said the residents were unwilling to shift in the night and told the rescue team to shift them in the morning.

Local residents said the area started to get flooded by 4 pm on Monday and water level in the region swelled, affecting normal life.