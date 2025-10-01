Bathukamma Festival Celebrated In Michigan

WARANGAL: The culture of Telangana came alive as the Global Telangana Association (GTA) Detroit Chapter hosted its third annual Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations in Farmington, Michigan, United States.

The event drew a record-breaking crowd of over 1,500 people, showcasing a vibrant display of tradition and community spirit. Hundreds of attendees, dressed in traditional silk attire, filled the venue. The centerpiece of the celebration was the beautifully arranged Bathukamma flower mounds, offered to Goddess Gowri and Mother Nature.

Participants danced and sang Bathukamma songs in synchronised circles, creating a colorful and captivating spectacle. Visitors praised the event for keeping their culture alive thousands of miles from home.

“Bathukamma is a bridge between hearts,” said Suvarna Nagireddy, a visitor from Hyderabad, while Esha Gangasani noted that the flowers symbolize unity with nature.

The day began on a spiritual note with a traditional Jammi Pooja. Attendees were served a sumptuous feast, while stalls selling jewelry and clothing added to the festive atmosphere.

The success of the event was credited to the efforts of the organizing committee and over 50 volunteers. The celebrations concluded on a high note with an energetic Dandiya night, marking the triumph of good over evil.