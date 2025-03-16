Bandla Ganesh Slams Prakash Raj, Stresses the Importance of Gratitude

The recent Janasena political event has sparked widespread discussions in Telugu states and across South India. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks about Tamil opposition to the Hindi language have ignited debates, drawing responses from various quarters.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj was among the first to counter Kalyan’s statement, asserting that protecting one’s native language and culture does not equate to disrespecting another language. He urged Kalyan to refrain from spreading divisive narratives.

As the debate continues, producer-actor Bandla Ganesh has now weighed in with a cryptic tweet. "To live without gratitude is to lose humanity. To live with betrayal is to destroy humanity. Gratitude is essential in life, while betrayal is dangerous. We should always live with gratitude!” Though Ganesh did not directly mention any names, his words seem to hint at Prakash Raj, subtly implying that the actor should acknowledge the support he once received from Pawan Kalyan in his early career.