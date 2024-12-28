Attacks on Govt Officials Will Not Be Tolerated: Pawan Kalyan

Anantapur: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday made clear the state government will not tolerate any attacks on government officials and initiate stringent action against those involved in such attacks.

Pawan Kalyan visited the RIMS Hospital at Kadapa and met Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu, who had allegedly been attacked by YSRC leader Sudarshan Reddy and his men on Friday.

The MPDO suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised. The attack has attracted state-wide attention.

Jawahar Babu informed the Deputy CM that the YSRC leader had asked for the keys of the MPP chamber to consume liquor along with his friends. Sudarshan Reddy and his men attacked the MPDO after the latter refused to hand over the keys.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said no realisation has dawned on YSRC even after the party won just 11 MLA seats. “We will not tolerate any such instance. We will take stringent action against the persons involved,” he stated.

In a related development, Annamayya district police have registered cases against 13 persons, including YSRC leader Sudarshan Reddy. Police teams are searching for the other accused involved in the attack.