PM Modi Highlights Assam Development, Targets Congress at Rally

Barpeta (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted developmental achievements during the BJP’s decade-long tenure in Assam, stating that the coming years will focus on making the state self-reliant.

Addressing a rally in Barpeta, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress party, accusing it of having a short-term approach driven by corruption, while asserting that the BJP works with a long-term vision for development.

Modi said the past 10 years were focused on restoring peace, security, and preserving Assam’s identity, while the next phase would aim at boosting prosperity and taking the state onto the global stage.

He added that the earlier decade helped bring Assam out of instability, and the coming years would emphasise self-reliance and economic growth.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on the BJP’s 47th foundation day, reiterating the party’s “Nation First” principle and its commitment to building a developed and self-reliant India.

Highlighting the BJP’s track record of fulfilling promises, Modi pointed to Assam’s cultural and religious significance and the improvement in connectivity, which has boosted tourism in the region.

He mentioned that places like Manas National Park and the Kamakhya Temple contribute to the state’s spiritual and tourism appeal, adding that better infrastructure has helped expand opportunities across Assam.

The Prime Minister also announced that Joha rice produced in the region will soon be exported to Europe, benefiting local farmers.

Assam is scheduled to hold single-phase Assembly elections for 126 seats on April 9, with the counting of votes set for May 4.