Kerala CM Vijayan Presents LDF Progress Report, Says It is Govt’s Responsibility

Kannur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Monday presented its performance report to voters ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that 97 per cent of the promises made in the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been fulfilled, while the remaining are in advanced stages of implementation.

He noted that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government and emphasized that placing accounts before the public is a responsibility, adding that such reports have been released regularly since 2017.

Highlighting key achievements, Vijayan said the LIFE Mission scheme has delivered five lakh houses to the homeless, benefiting around 20 lakh people. Under the Punargeham scheme, 2,682 houses were built for fishing communities and flats were provided to 738 families. Additionally, 4,56,689 land title deeds were distributed to people without ownership documents.

The Chief Minister also cited the eradication of extreme poverty as a major accomplishment, stating that 64,006 families were lifted out of extreme poverty. He added that a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is being provided to over 16,40,276 housewives.

Other initiatives include the One Land Ownership Protection Act aimed at safeguarding housing rights. On the Vizhinjam Port project, the report said work has been accelerated, advancing the expected completion from 2045 to 2028 despite no central funding.

Vijayan also said that 178 houses have been handed over under the Mundakkai-Chooralmala rehabilitation efforts and construction has begun on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Vijayan, contesting again from his home constituency Dharmadam in Kannur district, faces Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed and BJP leader K Ranjith in the upcoming polls.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured 99 out of 140 seats, improving from its 2016 tally of 91 and defying the state’s traditional anti-incumbency trend. The current government’s term is set to end in May.