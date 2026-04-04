EC Offers Free Rides, Halwa to Boost Youth Voting in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Free Uber rides, halwa and rice flour at Re 1 may sound like an advertisement to attract customers to a store, but are actually initiatives by the EC to encourage young electors to vote in the Assembly polls in the state on April 9, by turning the exercise into a celebration, rather than a tedious activity.The extensive measures to attract young voters to polling booths also include possible discounts by coffee houses like Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day, positive messages by food and grocery delivery services like Blinkit, Swiggy, Zomato and Domino's as well as the use of AI-videos, reels, competitions and a 'gen-z anthem' that was recently launched by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Everybody wants to do something, so we will see how they come out with their innovative ways. If they come and do something, that is good. A positive message will come out and it might have an effect," Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said in an interview to PTI.

Kelkar said that the voters in the 18-30 age group number around 50 lakh in Kerala, but this significant electorate is not very interested in elections and don't show up to vote even if their names are there in the electoral roll.

In order to remedy this trend, the EC chose multiple ways to create awareness among the youth about their rights and the importance of a vote "as they always feel one vote would not make a difference", the Kerala CEO said.

"We are trying to motivate them (youth) by various means, like giving halwa to first-time voters in every district on polling day. The intention is to sweeten their civic journey so that they feel happy about taking the first step as they enter the area of democracy," Kelkar said.

As part of the initiative, 200 specially branded halwa packets will be delivered to the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs), who will identify the polling booths for the initiative.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers will verify first-time voters and ensure the distribution of halwa packets at designated booths, the CEO said.

Besides that, Uber is offering free rides to polling stations within a two kilometer radius of a voter in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Distances exceeding that will incur a charge, an EC release said.

Kelkar said that SupplyCo has come forward with an offer to provide rice flour at Re 1 to customers on April 10 and 11, after the election, and coffee houses like Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day are in talks to give some kind of discounts to voters.

"From our end, we are trying to facilitate and motivate them (youth). We are trying to bring in some sense of responsibility in them and make them realise the importance of their vote," he said.

As part of this endeavour, the EC's Electoral Literacy Club, having over 2,000 members, is actively facilitating activities around schools and colleges and in the community, tribal areas, etc,. he said.

"I think all this should work and I am sure it will all make a difference this time," Kelkar asserted.

He said that even the political parties have been helping out by actively participating in and supporting every activity undertaken by the EC.

Kelkar is hopeful these efforts will not only persuade young voters to exercise their right to adult franchise, but will result in an overall turnout of 90 per cent.

He said that 100 per cent turnout would not be possible due to the overseas voters who may or may not come to vote.

But he expects those already in the state, all of whom underwent the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and got their names added to the electoral roll, to turn up at the polling booths.

"We had a very good SIR and our electoral roll is very clean. There is no reason why people would not vote after they participated in the SIR and got their names included. So, I feel 90 per cent plus turnout is easily achievable and I am very hopeful of that," Kelkar contended.

Asked whether the prevailing hot and humid weather would play spoilsport, the CEO said the climatic conditions have also been accounted for with directions given to the political parties and District Collectors on steps to be taken during campaigning and voting.

He further said that polling stations will have water points and umbrellas will be given to BLOs putting up counters at the booths to help voters.

"We will also put up shades so that nobody has to be in the heat for a long time," he added.

Kelkar also gave details of the preparations in the run-up to the polls, saying that 75 per cent of home voting was completed by April 3 and it will be finished by April 4. There are around 2.07 lakh people eligible for home voting.

Even the voting via postal ballot, for around 2.15 lakh voters, will be completed before April 9, he said, adding that webcasting systems at polling stations and central forces in sensitive booths will also help to ensure the voting process goes smoothly, he said.