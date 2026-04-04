EC Adds 4,660 Booths for Heavy Voter Areas in Bengal Polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday, approved the creation of 4,660 auxiliary polling stations to enhance voter convenience in the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. These have been set up in areas where the number of voters exceeded 1,200.

The ECI has also approved the shifting of 321 polling stations for voter convenience. With the addition of auxiliary polling stations, the total number of polling stations in the state now stands at 85,379.

ECI Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, stated that in case of any change in polling station location, all voters must be individually informed by the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, has directed top officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Kolkata Police Commissioner, and others, to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and impartial manner.

These instructions also extend to Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, IGs, District Magistrates, Commissioners of Police, SSPs, and SPs. The ECI emphasised that the electoral process must remain free from fear, violence, intimidation, inducements, booth capturing, and any disruption.

Ahead of elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states, the ECI has directed Chief Electoral Officers to ensure all 2,18,807 polling stations are equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance on poll day.

AMFs include drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water facilities, adequate lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments, and proper signage. Benches are also to be placed at intervals for voters waiting in queues.

To strengthen voter awareness, four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) will be displayed at all polling stations, providing details such as polling station information, list of candidates, do’s and don’ts, approved identification documents, and the voting process.

Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will be set up at each polling station location, staffed by officials to help voters locate their booth and serial number in the electoral roll. These booths will have prominent signage for easy visibility.

Additionally, mobile phone deposit facilities will be provided outside polling stations. Voters can submit their switched-off phones to designated volunteers before entering and collect them after voting.

The Commission reiterated that all facilities and accessibility measures are mandatory and must be implemented well before polling to ensure a smooth voting experience.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.