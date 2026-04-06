Assam CM Himanta Alleges Pakistani Link in Khera-Gogoi Press Meets

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that material used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi had links to a Pakistani social media group, intensifying the political tussle ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said that both leaders held separate briefings in Delhi and Guwahati and claimed that the content used in those conferences was sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

He further alleged growing interest from Pakistan in Assam’s elections, stating that in the last 10 days, Pakistani channels had aired at least 11 talk shows focused on the polls, all concluding that Congress should win.

Sarma said the alleged links would be examined by law enforcement agencies and warned of legal consequences. He claimed that presenting fraudulent documents to the public could attract serious charges under relevant legal provisions, including those related to cheating and forgery, with severe penalties.

The Chief Minister also informed that a police complaint had already been filed by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and expressed confidence that authorities would take appropriate action under the law.

The controversy began after Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Sarma’s wife holds multiple passports and has undisclosed business interests abroad, including properties in Dubai and companies in the United States linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

Sarma had earlier denied these allegations, calling one of the passports cited “fake” and stating that verification from Dubai authorities and the Indian government confirmed it was not genuine.

Khera has maintained that further evidence will be presented and has questioned whether all assets were disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has also called for an investigation, further escalating the political confrontation.

The developments come as Assam prepares for single-phase Assembly elections on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.