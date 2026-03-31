Assam Polls: BJP Promises ₹5 Lakh Cr Investment, Indigenous Protection

Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released the manifesto of ruling BJP to which the party called “Sankalp Patra”, for the ensuing Assembly polls giving 31 promises including the commitment of protecting land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people besides an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development if party returns to power.

It also proposes the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code for non-tribal areas, legislation against “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad,” and redevelopment of heritage sites like Madhupur Satra and Talatal Ghar.

While releasing the manifesto Ms Sitharaman said that this manifesto was prepared on "a decade of transformation of the state, which the Congress could not achieve in 60 years".

"The Congress had no focus on long-term development of North East as that is what its politics is all about", Ms Sitharaman alleged.

Massive development has taken place under the BJP rule in the state, she claimed, adding that "many young Assamese are leaving their global careers and returning to Assam, not out of compulsion but due to opportunities".

Peace has been "restored in Assam" by the BJP, and the development is possible only when there is stability, she said.

Economic achievements under BJP rule were also highlighted by the Finance Minister, who noted Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product grew from Rs 2.24 lakh crore in 2015-16 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore in 2025, with per capita income rising 54 percent in four years. She cited major projects such as the Tata semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery, and the revival of Namrup Urea Plant as examples of industrial growth.

The manifesto addresses identity, land rights, and immigration issues, promising implementation of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, freeing all encroached lands, and protecting the lands of Satras, Namghars, and Devalayas.

On infrastructure, the BJP promised to invest Rs 5 lakh crore to transform Assam into India’s Eastern Gateway. Projects include expressways connecting Siliguri, Shillong, Silchar, and Dibrugarh, underwater tunnels across the Brahmaputra, new Vande Bharat train routes, Greenfield airports in several towns, and a Water Metro system in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur.

Flood management is also a priority. The party plans a “Badh Mukt Assam Mission” with over Rs 18,000 crore investment, including river rejuvenation, embankment rebuilding, and a youth volunteer corps to monitor flood-prone areas.

For employment, the BJP promises two lakh government jobs and support for 10 lakh youth through self-employment initiatives. Graduates would receive financial assistance under the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme, and new industries would get wage subsidies to encourage investment.

The manifesto proposes free schooling from kindergarten to postgraduate level for the poor, upgrading 1,000 schools under the CM Model Schools initiative, appointing 70,000 teachers, and building a world-class Education City. Healthcare plans include a Rs 50,000 crore Assam Swasthya Utkarsha Abhijan, seven new cancer hospitals, and advanced treatments like Proton Therapy.

Women and marginalised communities are given special attention. Orunodoi assistance will rise to Rs 3,000 monthly, and women-run community canteens will be set up in every district. Tea garden workers will see phased wage increases, land rights, and housing support. The manifesto also seeks Scheduled Tribe status for six communities and constitutional recognition for seven Autonomous Councils.

Assam will vote across 126 assembly constituencies on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4. The BJP-led NDA government is seeking a third consecutive term, while Congress aims to return to power after nearly a decade in opposition.