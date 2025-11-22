Around 30 Maoists Set to Surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid intensified operations by security forces to curb Maoist activity, a large group of Maoist leaders and cadres is preparing to surrender before the Telangana Police. According to reports, around 30 members of the outlawed group are likely to lay down their arms on Saturday. Among them are key figures such as banned CPI (Maoist) TG State Committee members Koyyada Sambayya alias Azad and Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh.

A press conference is scheduled at the DGP office in Hyderabad, where officials are expected to formally announce the surrenders.

This development comes soon after two major encounters in the Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitharamaraju district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The encounters resulted in the deaths of around 12 Maoists, including top commander Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted insurgent leaders, who was reportedly involved in the killings of nearly 300 security personnel. His wife was also among those killed.

Following the recent operations, police have reiterated their appeal to Maoist cadres to surrender, assuring support for those willing to abandon violence and join the mainstream.