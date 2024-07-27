Army jawan, Pak intruder killed, 4 soldiers injured in LoC gunfight

Five Indian Army jawans including a Captain were injured and a Pakistani 'intruder' was killed instantly in a gunfight raging along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Valley's northwestern Kupwara district since Saturday morning.One of the Army jawans died in the hospital later, the Army sources said, adding the condition of another injured jawan is "critical".The Army officials said here that an exchange of fire broke out between the Indian troops and a group of armed intruders believed to be the members of Pakistan 's Border Action Team (BAT) and terrorists at the Kamkari post near LoC in Kupwara's Trehgam area early Saturday. "The intrusion by the armed men has been foiled. However, the exchage of fire is still on", they said, adding that the injured Army jawans were quickly evacuated to a neary medical facility where from they have been shifted to the Army's 92-base Hospital in Srinagar 's Badami Bagh cantonment.A report said that a resident of PoJK was caught in the crossfire and killed instantly. However, another report said that he was an intruder shot dead by the alert Indian troops.The report said that two intruders managed to return to PoJK amid the intense gunfight. The report quoting Army sources said that a group of three intruders hurled a grenade and then fired their automatic rifles on a forward post of the Indian Army.The Indian Army retaliated, triggering the gunfight in which one 'intruder' was killed, the report said.The Army's Srinagar -based 15 Corps-also called Chinar Corps- in a post on 'X' said, "There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Machhal Sector on the Line of Control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress".