AP Speaker exposes YSRC legislators' attendance tactics

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanapatrudu faulted a few legislators, belonging to the YSRC, signing in the attendance register despite not attending the Assembly.

Speaking during the Question Hour, Ayyanapatrudu reacted when there was the mention of questions by the YSRC legislators. He said that the Opposition members were asking questions but not attending the Assembly.

He said that two members were losing their time to speak due to the YSRC questions. This is not fair in a democracy, he said.

They are not raising the questions directly. Only the questions are coming but not the members. People elected the YSRC members to raise their issues. They are coming to the Assembly as thieves only to sign in the attendance register but not attending the Assembly. Such acts will diminish your respect, he told the YSRC members.

The Speaker said that Y. Balanagi Reddy, Thatiparti Chandrasekhar, Matsyalingam, Virupaksha, Visweswara Raju, Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Dasari Sudha are signing in the register.

The Speaker said that it came to his notice that the YSRC members signed in the attendance register on different days after February 24 but were not visible in the Assembly.

Elected representatives should be a source of inspiration to the people, he said.