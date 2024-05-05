AP DGP transferred without assigning election duties

The Election Commission of India issued orders on Sunday for transfer of state DGP Rajendranath Reddy in the context of the present elections.This raised suspicions as the transfer orders were issued a few hours after a meeting between Union Home Minister Amith Shah and Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Dharmavaram in Satya Sai district.The TD had lodged complaints with ECI seeking transfer of chief secretary Jawahar Reddy and DGP Rajendranath Reddy. Now, the DGP has been transferred and the TD is expecting the transfer of the CS too in a day or two.EC’s principal secretary Avinash Kumar sent the order to the chief secretary here. He said, “I am directed to state that the commission has ordered the transfer of KV Rajendranath Reddy, DGP (HoPF), Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect. The commission has also directed that the aforesaid officer should hand over the charge to the officer immediately below in rank and the officer should not be assigned to any election-related works till the completion of the present elections.”Further, the orders said names of a panel of three DG rank eligible IPS officers against the incumbent post be furnished by 11am on 6 May 2024 along with their APAR grading for the last five years and Vigilance Clearance to the ECUnion minister Amit Shah, after addressing a public meeting for the BJP candidate in Dharmavaram, held a private meeting with Chandrababu Naidu there. Naidu reportedly informed Shah that “top-level officials of the state government are acting in a partial manner and favouring the YSR Congress.”According to the sources, Naidu also complained against several top-level officials apart from CS and DGP, that they were supporting the YSRC and even ignoring the Election Code of Conduct.Naidu also informed Shah about the chances for the alliance in the state polls.Meanwhile, the Election Commission also transferred two DSPs – of Anantapur and Rayachoti -- following complaints and representations from the TD and other opposition parties.The TD and CPI had represented EC against Anantapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy who was controversial. He was transferred to Anantapur. Mahaboob Bhasha of Rayachoti sub division was also facing similar allegations from the TD. He was also transferred.The EC directed the state government to submit three names as replacement.