Amaravati: BPCL is establishing India’s largest greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, according to IT and Industries Minister Lokesh Nara.

In a post on X, Lokesh said the state government allotted land for the project in record time and that construction work would begin shortly. “Speed and efficiency define Andhra Pradesh. It’s the state where progress never waits,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a recruiter from NIT Trichy revealed that BPCL has already hired 40 students for its upcoming Nellore plant, indicating that the project-related activity is picking up pace.