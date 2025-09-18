AP Assembly Session Begins, Key Bills on Agenda

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions commenced on Thursday with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu taking up the Question Hour. Members raised a series of queries on various issues concerning the state.



The ongoing session is expected to continue for a week to ten days. During this period, the state government is likely to introduce several important bills, replacing six ordinances currently in force.

Among them are legislations to replace the Panchayat Raj Amendment Ordinance, Municipal Acts Amendment Ordinance, AP Motor Vehicle Taxes Ordinance, SC Classification Ordinance, and the India International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust at Andhra Pradesh Ordinance-2025.

The House is expected to witness significant debate as these bills are taken up for introduction and discussion in the coming days.