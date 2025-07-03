 Top
AP and Telangana to Benefit from Banakacharla Project: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 2:41 PM IST

By utilizing 200 TMC of the 2,000 TMC of water that flows into the sea, both states can prosper, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

No harm will come to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana due to the Banakacharla project, assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The Banakacharla project benefits both states without causing harm. I have never opposed Telangana’s Godavari irrigation projects. By utilizing 200 TMC of the 2,000 TMC of water that flows into the sea, both states can prosper.”


