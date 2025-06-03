Andhra Pradesh: More Than 4,000 School Teachers Transferred, Promoted

The Andhra Pradesh education department has provided promotions to over 4,755 school teachers. The remaining 4,693 school assistants were elevated as the headmasters of model primary schools.

As part of the teachers transfers, school headmasters and headmasters of model primary schools has been completed. The teachers have been given two-day time to pick schools of their choice for transfer.

The TD-led coalition government has dismissed the GO-117 introduced during the YSRC regime as it was detrimental to the interests of the teachers and began the teacher transfers as per another GO issued by the government. All the transfers and promotions of teachers would be complete by June 10, to enable the teachers start off with their duties by the time the new academic year begins on June 12.

After the transfer of regular teachers is completed, those inducted based on DSC-2008 and DSC-1998 would be transferred. These two categories teachers would be transferred within their native districts itself. Later, those inducted through the new DSCs would be given postings.

Over 1,373 school assistants were upgraded as Headmasters Grade-2. Teachers were also posted to posts which would fall vacant due to the retirement of headmasters by May 31.

Secondary Grade Teachers would also be promoted. Over 1,382 teachers would be as headmasters of model schools. An additional 2,000 school assistants would also be given postings in elevated positions.

As many as 2,058 applications were received seeking transfer as headmasters. Of them, 1,494 were transferred to new schools.

Of the 3,532 primary school headmasters, 2,037 applied for transfers and 1,872 were transferred.

As many as 42,248 SGTs applied for transfers.