Amaravati To Join Global Quantum League By 2026: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said Amaravati Quantum Valley is set to join the global league of quantum valleys by January.

Only six countries currently produce quantum computers. India is preparing to become the seventh, he said while addressing the 28th national conference on e-governance here on Monday.

Naidu urged young technocrats to help develop indigenous technology, aiming to position India as a global leader in innovation. “Although India is strong in technology, the country still relies on foreign nations for production. It is essential to boost manufacture within India.”

The national meet was themed ‘Civil service and digital transformation’.

The CM asserted, “The Telugu Desam Party will lead India’s technology revolution and Andhra Pradesh will play a pivotal role in national development.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering healthy competition among states in the field of technology. AP, he said, is launching the Sanjeevani health project, which would enable the maintenance of digital health records for all citizens.”

“The Sanjeevani initiative aims to support both preventive and curative health care, promoting the idea of food as medicine and viewing the kitchen as a pharmacy. If other states wish to benefit from the Sanjeevani health project, AP can provide the necessary guidance,” the CM said.

He highlighted the introduction of WhatsApp-based governance through Mana Mitra, which currently offers 751 government services to the public via their phones.

Naidu noted, “ India is the largest user of artificial intelligence and there is a need to develop homegrown technologies.” He cited South Korea’s success in the semiconductor industry and said PM Modi has been instrumental in promoting this sector in India.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, is developing several tech hubs, including Quantum Valley in Amaravati, a space city near Sriharikota, Drone City in Orvakal, an Electronic City, and Medtech Park.

The CM invited civil service officials, especially those from IITs and IIMs, to join the efforts in advancing quantum and emerging technologies. “Public policy supported by technology can enhance transparency in administration,” he said.

Naidu stated, “By January, Andhra Pradesh will join the elite group of nations with quantum computing capabilities.” He described the combination of quantum technology and AI as “deadly” and predicted that the next ten years would be transformative. Real-time data from satellites, drones, CCTV and sensors would play a crucial role in improving decision-making.

During the discussions, officials from the central government praised AP’s technological initiatives, especially WhatsApp governance and RTGS. Chief secretary K Vijayanand welcomed the guests and secretary Bhaskar Katamneni honoured them.