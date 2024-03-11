Land scam: CID chargesheets Naidu, Narayana

Vijayawada: The state CID has filed a chargesheet in the assigned lands case in capital Amaravati, with former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P. Narayana as the main accused.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CID said the value of the lands involved in the offence was Rs 4,400 crore and these were spread over about 1,100 acres.



The other accused were Anne Sudheer Babu, former tahsildar of Thullur mandal, K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, MD of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd.



As for the case details, the CID stated that the former CM conspired with Narayana and other ministers and their benamis with an intention to grab the assigned lands in the capital city area from the SCs, STs and BCs. These people were made to fear that their assigned lands would be taken away by the government under the Land Pooling Scheme without giving any compensation package. Thus, the accused created a favourable situation to purchase such lands from these poor at a lower price, the police chargesheet said.



In due course, the then ministers mounted pressure on government officials to issue GO 41 to gain benefits for the land pooling scheme for the assigned lands in the villages such as Mandadam, Velagapudi, Uddandarayunipalem etc.



Despite the clear and binding legal advice given by the then advocate general, the accused deliberately flouted the legal mandate.



They engaged Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, Gummadi Suresh, Kolli Sivaram and family members of ministers and others, who acted as the benamis of the accused ministers and purchased the assigned lands from the poor, the chargesheet claimed.



“The investigation elicited clear evidence of flow of funds of about `16.5 crore from the educational societies and companies operated by the family members of Narayana to M/s Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd and other real estate middlemen. The middlemen, in turn, paid the farmers of assigned lands and got illegal sale agreements prepared in the names of benamis of Narayana.”



“Narayana illegally acquired nearly 162 acres of assigned lands for himself while other politically affiliated associates of Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana too acquired assigned lands in hundreds of acres.”



“Senior IAS officers deposed before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC that Naidu and Narayana, who played the dual role of heading APCRDA, issued GO 41 by overriding the opinion of the then AG, with an intention to give legitimacy to the transactions on the assigned lands.”



Moreover, Guntur district revenue officials compared the details of the land ownership or possession of the assigned lands under categories I to VI in the 2014 revenue records with details of individuals who actually submitted claims for benefits under the LPS to APCRDA.



The total anomalies found were to an extent of 945.82 acres involving 1,336 persons.



Meanwhile, Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy approached the ACB court, praying that he be considered an approver. The ACB court is examining his plea.





