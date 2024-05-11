Hyderabad: The sudden arrival of popular film actor Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy to the residence of YSRCP Nandyal Assembly constituency candidate Shilpa Ravindra Kishore Reddy on Saturday surprised everyone in Kurnool.



On coming to know that the film actor came to Nandyal, thousands of fans came to Reddy’s residence to see him. As a large number of people assembled in front of Reddy’s house, the police had to come to the rescue of Arjun to safely accompany him into the house.

A group of fans welcomed him with a huge garland. Fans had to jostle with each other outside the house to see the film actor.

A few minutes later, Arjun and Reddy waved to the crowd from the balcony. The sudden visit of Arjun to Nandyal and to meet the YSRCP candidate left everyone surprised at a time when his uncle and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.