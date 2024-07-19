Top
Allu Arjun just trimmed his beard, no rift with director?

BVS Prakash
19 July 2024 6:22 AM GMT
Allu Arjun just trimmed his beard, no rift with director?
Allu Arjun (Photo by arrangement)

Dismissing varied rumours making rounds about much-hyped ‘Pushpa The Rule' , a reliable source claims that reigning star Allu Arjun is quite excited about his upcoming sequel and has just trimmed his beard by two points. “When he heard that there was a 20-day shooting break for post-production work, he trimmed his beard a bit. Probably, the long beard would have been quite itching for him. So all these rumours about his rift with director Sukumar are truly baseless and false,’ he points out.

Allu Arjun has become a star to reckon with across India as he swayed the audience with his swag, dancing and stylized performance in ‘Pushpa The Rise’. He is bound to enthrall his fans and viewers once again worldwide with the sequel too. “The film will be released on December 6 and no doubt about it,’ he adds and says, “The remaining shooting of ‘Pushpa The Rule’ will commence from July 25 and Allu Arjun will join the sets from July 28 and he is going to rock again with his scintillating performance and daredevil action,’ he points out.
No doubt, Allu Arjun had delivered one of the biggest hits in north India as ‘Pushpa The Rise’ garnered more than Rs 150 crores. “No doubt, ‘Pushpa The Rule’ is one of much-awaited movies in Indian cinema and a few envious people are spreading false rumours but worries for Pushpa team,” he concludes.
BVS Prakash
