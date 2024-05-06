Hyderabad: Managements of several pubs and bars are brazenly violating norms and hiring young girls from poor families from other states to perform ‘obscene dances’ in their premises to attract customers. Pubs are gradually turning into dance bars nearly four decades ago.

The modus operandi is to compel the young girls to consume alcohol and seduce inebriated customers. This reporter found that separate cabins are provided to customers to ensure privacy.

Recently the police found several violations like hiring semi-clad girls who were into obscene activity in the ‘After 9 pm’ pub in Banjara Hills.

Of the 60 pubs in west zone, 28 in Cyberabad, and nine in Rachakonda commissionerates, over a dozen are reportedly involved in such activities, reliable sources said.

The girls do not realizing that they are getting addicted to alcohol and ruining their lives by indulging in flesh trade, a police officer said.

“We have activated our teams in all the zones. Our personnel, including women, dressed in mufti, are keeping a watch on the happenings in various pubs,” S. Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, DCP (task force) told Deccan Chronicle.

“We will take stern action not only against the management but also the girls involved in sordid acts. We will cancel licences of such entities permanently,” Rashmi Perumal said.