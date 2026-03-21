Alert Bus Driver Saves 35 Passengers' Lives in Vizianagaram

Bhubaneswar: A major mishap was averted in the early hours of Saturday after a private passenger bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri caught fire near Rambhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh, close to the Odisha border.

The incident occurred around 3 am when the vehicle allegedly developed a short circuit, triggering a blaze that spread rapidly and engulfed the bus within minutes. Thick smoke soon filled the vehicle, creating panic among the passengers.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver’s swift response and the alertness of passengers ensured a quick evacuation. All 35 passengers on board, including Malkangiri MLA Mangu Khila, managed to escape safely without any injuries.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. However, the bus was completely gutted, reduced to a charred shell before the fire could be contained.

Local authorities later arranged an alternative vehicle to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination. Officials have initiated an investigation into the incident. While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause, authorities said the exact reason will be established after a detailed technical examination.