Sampath Cautions Madiga Community to be Wary of Madiga Leaders Supporting BJP

Hyderabad: AICC secretary and former Alampur MLA S. A. Sampath Kumarappealed to the Madiga community to be wary of a few Madiga leaders who are supporting BJP in Lok Sabha elections. Sampath cautioned Madiga community that BJP was conspiring to abolish reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs by amending the Constitution if it is voted to power for a third term in Lok Sabha elections.



In a media statement, Sampath said it's the Congress party that extended reservations to SCs and is keen to enhance reservations to SCs in proportion to their ratio of population by undertaking caste surveys if elected to power in Lok Sabha elections.

He urged Madiga community not to fall for BJP's trap on the advice of few Madiga leaders who are working as 'BJP agents' and supporting BJP in Lok Sabha elections. He asked Madiga community to question such leaders on why BJP failed to do categorisation of SC reservations despite being in power for the past ten years.



Sampath reminded that it's the previous Congress government which had constituted Usha Mehra Commission to look into the issue of categorisation of SCs but the subsequent government neglected the recommendations made by the commission in this regard.

