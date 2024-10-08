Airtel deploys AI to block 12.2 cr spam calls in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel's new AI-powered spam detection system has identified and blocked 12.2 crore potential spam calls and 23 lakh spam SMS messages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since its launch.

The new solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as ‘Suspected Spam’. The network analyses parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call or SMS frequency and call duration amongst others, on a real time basis.

“As more of our communications have shifted online, the risk of falling victim to spam and scams has risen exponentially. To address this issue and provide protection for its customer base, Airtel has brought an AI-powered solution,” said Shivan Bhargava, chief executive officer, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bharti Airtel.