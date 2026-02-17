Day 2: Modi Stresses Need To Use AI Technology For Public Interest

New Delhi: Hailing the ongoing India AI Impact Expo 2026 as a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the use of science and technology for public interest as the summit in New Delhi enters its second day. “Intelligence, rationality and decision-making make science and technology useful to the masses. The India AI Impact Summit aims to see how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in public interest,” he wrote in a post in Hindi.









Sharing his thoughts in the inauguration on Monday, Modi also said the Expo highlighted the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of artificial intelligence for global good. “Above all, the event reaffirmed India’s commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively, and at scale for human progress,” Modi said in a post on X.

Besides, PM Modi's post also contained an interesting Sanskrit verse, which translated into English: “the desire to listen, attentive listening, comprehension, retention, reasoning, decision-making, understanding meaning and knowledge of principles -- all these are qualities of the intellect and form the foundation of intelligence.”

In line with Modi’s thoughts, industry experts also hailed the summit, saying AI would be a game-changer for India in future. “As India deliberates on the future of technology at the ongoing AI summit, the power and utilities sector must view AI and machine learning (ML) as foundational infrastructure rather than optional upgrades,” said Jaideep Singh, advisor-strategy & stakeholder engagement, Radius synergies international.

“Integrating AI-led intelligence within smart meters, network interface devices and grid systems can enable continuous real-time analytics, predictive demand forecasting, early anomaly detection and stronger cyber resilience across the distribution network. With high-frequency data and machine learning–driven insights, utilities can move from reactive operations to proactive decision-making — anticipating load patterns, preventing losses, and identifying risks before they escalate,” Singh said.

“At the same time, AI-powered data visibility can significantly enhance consumer confidence by offering accurate, transparent and instant insights into energy consumption and billing behaviour. As India accelerates its digital and energy transition, deploying AI-driven intelligence across the power ecosystem will be critical to building a secure, efficient and future-ready grid that aligns with the country’s broader technology ambitions,” he added.