AI Flight Faces Engine Snag Before Take-off in Kolkata

Another Air India (AI) flight from Boeing witnessed a technical glitch in one of its engines before takeoff, forcing all passengers on board to deplane during a scheduled halt in Kolkata early on Tuesday.This time it was AI180, a B777-200LR aircraft, which flew with 224 passengers from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata. It landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 12.47 am and was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 2 am.The flight however could not take off as a technical snag was detected in the left engine, causing delay. Around 5.20 am, an announcement was made for all the passengers to deplane ‘in the interest of flight safety.’All the passengers were later shifted to two hotels, an airport spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the plane was taken to the airport tarmac where the members of the ground staff and the technical staff started checking the technical snag.