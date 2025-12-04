Ahead of India Visit, Women Perform Aarti to Putin in Varanasi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gained sudden attention online. Videos showing some women performing 'aarti' in front of a photograph of Putin, singing devotional hymns and men waving Indian flags clocked over a lakh views and triggered a wave of reactions.

Ahead of Putin's two-day visit to India, women in Varanasi performed 'aarti' to the Russian President. Putin will arrive in India on Thursday evening.

Another clip in a video shows a large banner displaying "Bharat-Russia friendship zindabad", along with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin shaking hands.

After the aarti ceremony, the group of people marched through the streets, waving the tri-colour, and shouting slogans in support of Modi and Putin.