ZPM 'trying hard' to join BJP-led NDA: Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Mar 26 (PTI) MNF president Zoramthanga on Tuesday claimed that ZPM was "trying hard" to join the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Saitual town in northeastern Mizoram, Zoramthanga alleged that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had approached Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma before the assembly polls so that the ZPM could become a part of the NDA.

"The ZPM suddenly got more money in its hand before the assembly polls because it had already sold itself to the BJP," he said.

The ZPM wanted the MNF to sever ties with NDA to pave the way for it to be part of the alliance, he added.

Zoramthanga, the former CM, claimed that his party has constantly opposed the NDA government at the Centre on issues affecting the interest of minorities and Mizoram despite being in the alliance.

"The NDA sees the MNF as a nuisance because we often oppose it from within on issues affecting Mizoram. Like MNF, the ZPM wouldn't be able to oppose the NDA," he said.

Zoramthanga claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah "stopped pushing" him to withdraw Mizoram Police from the inter-state border during the dispute with Assam when he warned that he would resign as the chief minister.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had said that his party will remain independent of any alliance at the Centre.

He had said that a regional party can't put forward its view and take independent decisions on important issues as long as it aligned with either of the two blocs, one led by the BJP and the other by the Congress, at the Centre. PTI CORR SOM

