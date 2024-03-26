Woman commits suicide with two daughters, another survives

Bhopal, Mar 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found hanging in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Tuesday, police said, adding one of the girls survived.

The woman and her three daughters were found hanging from the wooden ceiling in their house in Rondia village by their family members in the morning who rushed them to a hospital, an official said.

The mother and two daughters died, while a two-and-a-half-year-old girl survived, said Gunga police station in-charge Arun Sharma.

He said the deceased woman has been identified as Sangeeta Yadav.

The eldest daughter who died in the incident was five-year-old and the youngest was one-and-a-half years old. Another daughter is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Bhopal and is out of danger, he added.

Sharma said police suspected Yadav took the extreme step due to a family feud.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added. PTI ADU MVG NSK