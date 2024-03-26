US man arrested for smuggling antelope's skull, horns at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A US national was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling out of the country a "skull with horns appearing to be of antelope", an official statement issued on Tuesday by the customs department said.

The accused, who was travelling to New York, was handed over to the customs officials by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) security, it said.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one skull with horns appearing to be of antelope," the statement said.

The recovered items were seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.