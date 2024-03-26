U’khand: 2 bodies recovered from Ganga, 1 feared drowned

New Tehri, Mar 26 (PTI) The bodies of two men were recovered from Ganga River while another is feared drowned after Holi festivities here, police said on Tuesday.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the incidents occurred on Monday in the Muni ki Reti area of Rishikesh.

The bodies of Punjab resident Nikhil (28), who was swept away in the Ganga, and 37-year-old Surendra Negi from Tehri, who drowned near Tapovan area, have been recovered, the SSP said.

Efforts are on by The State Disaster Response Force personnel to locate Haryana resident Akshay (25), the SSP said. PTI COR ALM HIG NB