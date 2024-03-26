Two killed, three injured as two motorcycles collide head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Kokarsa village, around 195 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Patan police station in-charge Chandrasekhar Yadav said three persons were on a motorcycle while two others were on another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

"Both the motorcycles collided head-on and two persons out of three on a motorcycle were killed. Three others were injured. They were admitted to hospital," he said.

The deceased were identified as Lakhan Bhuiyan (22) and Jitu Bhuiyan (23). PTI COR SAN SAN RG