Three students drown after Holi celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) At least three students drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in Odisha’s Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, police said.

In Cuttack, a Class-12 student drowned in a pond at Karamuan village, while in Jagatsinghpur, a minor died while taking bath at Katkula village, they said.

As per reports, a 10-year-old boy drowned in Balasore's Soro following Holi celebrations, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Meanwhile, some people were injured after two groups reportedly clashed at Bhogada village in Cuttack district while they were celebrating Holi, officials said.

Though the exact reason for the clash was not immediately known, it appears to be a result of previous enmity, they said.

Security has been bolstered in the area following the incident, the officials added. PTI AAM RBT